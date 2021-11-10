November 10, 2021

BIDEN AI ACTIVIST AT FTC: Never heard of Meredith Whitaker? Neither have 99 percent of the rest of us, but she illustrates the enduring truth of the Reagan Era maxim: “Personnel is policy.” How so? Let me count the ways.

Whitaker announced Friday, according to Santi Ruiz of the Washington Free Beacon, that she is headed to the FTC as a “senior advisor” on Artificial Intelligence (AI). But guess what, AI is not Whitaker’s forte. She got the boot at Google, Ruiz reports, because:

“Although Whittaker has presented herself as an expert in artificial intelligence ethics, some former colleagues have accused her of inflating her credentials, noting that she has no formal training in the field and has done no peer-reviewed research. One manager described her impact inside Google as ‘nonexistent in the AI bias space, if not negative’ and said that ‘there is not a lot of value’ in the work she touted.”

No matter as Whitaker shares other Biden FTCers “obsession” with using anti-trust policy to advance the far-left agenda. Personnel is policy. Democrats understand this. Trump didn’t, neither do many Washington GOPers, still, after all these years.