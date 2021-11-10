November 10, 2021

DANIEL GREENFIELD: The British Muslim, CIA Operative, and Author of ‘I Posed as a Man Online for Sex’ Behind the Democrat Censorship Campaign.

A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate warns of the free speech threat from, “climate disinformation, including articles that undermine the existence or impacts of climate change or misrepresent data in ways that might erode trust in climate science experts.”

And nothing builds trust like eliminating dissent.

Big Tech monopolies like Google and Facebook are already preparing censorship measures, but CCDH provided them with a list of censorship targets that covers much of the conservative media including the Washington Times, Breitbart, PJ Media, Town Hall, Western Journal, and many others. The CCDH’s censorship pitch was then swiftly picked up by the Washington Post.

If the past pattern of CCDH reports holds, Senate Democrats will use it as a prop in their latest demand that Big Tech companies censor conservatives and won’t trouble to examine who is behind the unsigned report and the suddenly influential shadowy organization that produced it.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a British leftist group run by Imran Ahmed, a former adviser to future London Mayor Sadiq Khan, now operating out of Washington D.C. Ahmed and his media allies claim that they have researchers on staff, but their site names only Ahmed.