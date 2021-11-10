November 10, 2021

SURE. YOU CAN LOOK AT IT THAT WAY: Yuri Bezmenov’s Marxist Crisis Is Near.

It is the novel view, if you will. The surface plot. The thing to remember is that novels aren’t real life. In novels, dictators build the kingdom of a thousand years. In the real world they get taken out because they suck at feeding their people, and are completely insane.

Same thing. The important thing to remember is that this is the Marxist’s view. They think it’s so close. But they never counted on distributed media, peer to peer communication, etc. Remember that the Soviet Union was taken down by…. faxes?

This is exactly like trying to build the Berlin wall while people are taking it down with their bare hands. Communism is a pernicious fantasy. Even if it wins, the win will be measured in weeks. But it won’t win. The current Junta is destroying everything and stomping around like crazy idiots, because they think Xi will save them. If they’re lucky, they end up put in a plane and sent to Xi. And remember, the Chinese in China will eat anything. Particularly in what’s headed for them as the Universal consumer stops being able to afford their crap.