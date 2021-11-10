November 10, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Please Democrats, ‘Race Card’ Yourselves Into Oblivion. “I, for one, would like to encourage the Democrats to keep this up. It’s a message that isn’t accomplishing anything that they think it is. The only people who buy it made their purchases a long time ago. They’re not winning over any new hearts and minds with this tired, pathetic line of attack. Last Tuesday was ugly for them, and anyone with eyes to see can knows that it was probably a precursor to what will be an absolute slaughtering at the polls next November.”