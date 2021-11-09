November 9, 2021

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: The FDA Warns That Hand Sanitizer ‘Can Cause Serious Injury’ If You Put It in Your Eyes. Lenore Skenazy reveals why it took so long for the FDA to approve Covid tests: they were busy with more pressing issues. After reviewing more than two years’ worth of records, the agency discovered that in a country of 330 million people, there were precisely “3,642 cases of side effects resulting from eye exposure” to hand sanitizers.

How many of those folks went blind? Zero.

How many of them required eye surgery?

Zero.

So what were the horrific “side effects” discovered by the FDA? Eye irritation and “red eye.”

But that’s not quite the whole story, the agency hastened to add. Among those 3,000+ cases of eye irritation, 58 were categorized as “more serious.” These were treated via a radical intervention known as “rinsing the eye.” Twenty-six of those folks also received antibiotics. In the end, 51 of the 58 were treated and released, but I don’t think you have to worry that the other seven eventually turned up at guide dog orientation. Their particular cases “were either not followed or were minor.”