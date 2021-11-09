«
November 9, 2021

OUR BETTERS IN THE DNC-MSM ARE QUITE CROSS WITH US:

How American shoppers broke the supply chain.

Time magazine, today. (Link safe, goes to Twitchy.)

● “‘If you’re not black and started using ‘woke’ pejoratively sometime post-2018 or so (or worse, don’t know anything about the earlier iteration of the term), I think it’s fair to consider it a racial slur,” [Slate writer Joel D. Anderson] tweeted on Sunday. ‘And it doesn’t mean I’m gonna do anything to you, or that anyone else will. But it doesn’t mean I won’t either.’” 

Slate Writer Says ‘Woke’ Is A Racial Slur, the Federalist, yesterday.

Americans Are Flush With Cash and Jobs. They Also Think the Economy Is Awful.

—The New York Times, November 6th.

Our kids always lose stuff. Why do we tolerate them destroying the planet? An environmentalist mother’s patience is running out.

—The Economist, November 2nd.

Afghanistan Is Your Fault.

—The Atlantic, August 16th.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:30 pm
