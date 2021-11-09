November 9, 2021

OUR BETTERS IN THE DNC-MSM ARE QUITE CROSS WITH US:

● How American shoppers broke the supply chain.

—Time magazine, today. (Link safe, goes to Twitchy.)

● “‘If you’re not black and started using ‘woke’ pejoratively sometime post-2018 or so (or worse, don’t know anything about the earlier iteration of the term), I think it’s fair to consider it a racial slur,” [Slate writer Joel D. Anderson] tweeted on Sunday. ‘And it doesn’t mean I’m gonna do anything to you, or that anyone else will. But it doesn’t mean I won’t either.’”

—Slate Writer Says ‘Woke’ Is A Racial Slur, the Federalist, yesterday.

● Americans Are Flush With Cash and Jobs. They Also Think the Economy Is Awful.

—The New York Times, November 6th.

● Our kids always lose stuff. Why do we tolerate them destroying the planet? An environmentalist mother’s patience is running out.

—The Economist, November 2nd.

● Afghanistan Is Your Fault.

—The Atlantic, August 16th.