November 9, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Faced with soaring Ds and Fs, schools are ditching the old way of grading. “The changes [Alhambra, CA High School English teacher Joshua] Moreno embraced are part of a growing trend in which educators are moving away from traditional point-driven grading systems, aiming to close large academic gaps among racial, ethnic and economic groups. The trend was accelerated by the pandemic and school closures that caused troubling increases in Ds and Fs across the country and by calls to examine the role of institutionalized racism in schools in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.”

That’s quite a pivot, considering what we saw last week in Virginia: Voters Are Revolting Against ‘Woke’ Education.