November 9, 2021

THE SCHIZOPHRENIC JOE BIDEN:

● The Double Irony Of Asking OPEC To Increase Oil Production.

● Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears.

● Biden May Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Rising Fuel Prices.

Hard to believe that a year ago, “the United States was a net exporter of oil and natural gas. When operating at capacity – which requires the cooperation of the government on a number of fronts – we have more than enough fuel to meet all of our needs. We’re just not doing what needs to be done to get it to all of the places where it’s needed. So yes, Joe Biden has significant (though not complete) control over energy prices.”