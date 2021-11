A SENSIBLE PRECAUTION: Eighty-one percent (81%) of voters want all voting machines made in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 8% are opposed and 11% are not sure. “The survey also found that 88% want to see a requirement for states to remove people who have died or moved from voter registration lists; 85% want all voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot, and 82% want all ballots to be received by Election Day.”