November 9, 2021

NO MORE TALKING THE TALK BUT NOT WALKING IT ON SCHOOL CHOICE, GOP: Republicans have been talking about school choice for decades, but, at least at the federal level, such talk is cheap and little has changed.

Writing in The Federalist, Jonathan Tobin looks at the Virginia election of 2021 and concludes it was “a clarion call for Republicans to understand that an education platform that includes choice is a political winner, not the afterthought it has largely been for the party these past 20 years. As former Obama aide Stephanie Cutter said after the Virginia vote, the greatest danger for Democrats is for Republicans to become the ‘party of the parents.’ She’s right.”

Republicans, are you listening?