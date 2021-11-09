November 9, 2021

CONSEQUENCES: South Carolina, Montana State School Board Associations Sever Ties with National Organization. “In the wake of the National School Board Association’s letter to the Biden administration requesting federal intervention to penalize parents who protest at school-board meetings, 23 state chapters have now distanced themselves from the headquarters, and seven have disassociated altogether. After the New Hampshire, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Ohio state school-board associations ended their memberships with the NSBA, citing grievances with its decision to engage the Biden administration without first consulting them, South Carolina and Montana followed their example and severed ties Monday.”

Maybe inquire with your state and local school boards whether they’re affiliated with NSBA, and if so, suggest/demand that they disaffiliate.