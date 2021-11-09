November 9, 2021

MARS IS THE KIND OF PLACE TO RAISE YOUR KIDS. THE HAPPY MEALS HAVE LOCAL KETCHUP. Heinz debuts ‘Marz’ Edition ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars conditions. “Heinz on Monday (Nov. 8) revealed its first bottle of “Marz Edition” ketchup, a sauce made from the same premium-quality tomatoes as used in its popular Earth-based edition, but grown in the same harsh conditions as found on Mars. More than just a new label, the Mars-ready condiment is the product of two years of research conducted by a team of astrobiologists at the Florida Institute of Technology’s Aldrin Space Institute.”