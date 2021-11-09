November 9, 2021

DAVID CATRON: The Kamikaze Party. “The Democrats respond to last week’s defeat with a series of futile suicide missions.”

Such ominous data, combined with last Tuesday’s rebuke by the voters, signal that the Democrats are in real trouble and members of the party are sounding the alarm. The New York Times quotes Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) thus: “We were so willing to take seriously a global pandemic, but we’re not willing to say, ‘Yeah, inflation is a problem, and supply chain is a problem, and we don’t have enough workers in our work force.’” Yet party leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) aren’t listening. She still intends to push passage of the Build Back Better (BBB) social spending and climate bill that only 34 percent of the voters favor, according to the latest Emerson poll.

Pelosi, President Biden and other prominent Democrats have made it clear since last Tuesday’s debacle that they believe it was caused by their failure to pass this fiscally irresponsible legislation. As the editors of the New Hampshire Union Leader put it, “Biden, Nancy Pelosi and company were convinced that gifting the people with billions and billions of dollars of their own money and massive debt would have bought enough votes to push their gubernatorial candidate to victory.” But the Emerson poll is by no means the only poll that says precisely the opposite. An ABC News-Ipsos poll released two days before Election Day found that the majority of voters were not sold on BBB.