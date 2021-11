SPACE: “SpaceX’s Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 10:33 p.m. EST (0333 GMT on Nov. 9) after a smooth descent and landing. . . . SpaceX’s recovery teams have already reached the bobbing capsule in fast boats to safeguard the capsule and prepare it for retrieval by SpaceX’s GO Navigator recovery ship. Today’s splashdown marks the second successful flight of the Dragon Endeavour.”