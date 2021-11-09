November 9, 2021

SOMEONE SET UP US THE BOMB: CNN’s April Ryan asks Pete Buttigieg to address the ‘racism’ built into our roadways.

“Also can you give us the construct of how you will deconstruct the racism that was built into roadways?” Ryan asked. Ryan then referenced an earlier interview Buttigieg gave The Grio in April when he said “there is racism physically built into some of our highways.” “I’m still surprised that had some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a White and a Black neighborhood or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach, or that would have been, in New York was designed too low for it to pass by, that that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices,” Buttigieg responded during the press briefing.

More here: Watch: Buttigieg is asked how he plans to ‘deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.’

Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, also an Ohio candidate running for Senate, added on Twitter: “Nothing in this country works. It takes years to repair a bridge that was built in far less time. Every big city has skyrocketing murder rates. China is about to take over the world even as we name Navy ships after pedophiles. And our reporters ask about the racism of our roads?” “Please make our roads thinner and less racist,” Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller ridiculed. “This is where our media is today.”

With Christmas seven weeks away*, wouldn’t Buttigieg be better off pretending to be concerned about supply chain issues, and tell his Democrat Party operatives with Chyrons that he’ll start pretending about racist roads starting early next year?

* Although to be fair, there is a simple fallback solution here: ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ promises answer to supermarket shortages.

Flashback: Is Pete Buttigieg Telling The Truth About Why He Fired His Town’s First Black Police Chief?