November 8, 2021

“BEGUN, THE WOKE WARS HAVE:” Democrat Party Melting Down Over Fundamental Question: Stay Woke and Alienate 90% of Independents, Or Break from Wokeness and Alienate the Democrat Base of Wealthy White College Students, Guilty Wealthy White Suburban Professionals, and Minority Activists.

Obama governed as if he was President of Twitter.

Bush was always a moderate RINO, though we didn’t really appreciate that at the time, but didn’t make any major concessions to the left, especially not on the issue that was actually dragging him down, the war in Iraq. He did propose and pass Medicaid prescription drug coverage, but that didn’t seem like it was in reaction to falling popularity. He wasn’t really losing popularity too much in 2004. That just seemed like more Rovian scheming.

Clinton stuck mostly with his leftwing base. He did make some moves intended to placate the moderates, but it was all symbolic stuff like supporting “school uniforms” in state schools, which the president has no power over. So he papered over his very liberal policy agenda with meaningless gestures to the cultural center like that.

So, no, neither Biden nor the Democrats will learn anything from this.

The rule of politics now is Dance With the One That Brought Ya.

The only thing that can change this is a truly epochal wipeout.

Which I certainly hope we deliver unto them.

I don’t want to support the GOP, but I sure don’t want to reward the socialist fascists.