November 8, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Travis Scott has repeatedly given a snarling middle finger to the safety of his fans and this deadly, predictable disaster is a direct result of his arrogant and shameful recklessness.

In appalling scenes, hundreds of fans were injured in frantic crowd surges that erupted when Scott appeared on stage at 9pm and which led to panic, desperation and ultimately, the deaths of eight people aged between 14 and 27.

Videos posted on social media show concert goers screaming for help and begging Scott’s production crew members to ‘STOP THE SHOW!’

Fans later spoke of their terror.

‘It was like hell,’ Nick Johnson, 17, told the New York Times. ‘Everybody was just in the back, trying to rush to the front.’

‘People were literally grabbing and pinching at my body trying to get up from the ground,’ said another fan, Chris Leigh, 23. ‘I was fighting for my life; there was no way out.’

Throughout all this, Scott continued performing.

One fan video shows him appearing to look directly at an unconscious fan being carried out over people’s heads.

In another clip, Scott shouts at the crowd, ‘I want to see some rages. Who want to rage?’ but then just moments later he sees an ambulance enter the arena and says, ‘There’s an ambulance in the crowd, whoa, whoa, whoa’ before continuing to sing a few seconds later.

The show only ends 40 minutes after city officials say a ‘mass casualty event’ had begun.

By then, it was too late to save any lives.

And forgive me if I find Mr Scott’s shocked disbelief to be a load of disingenuous self-protective claptrap.