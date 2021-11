RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Your Escape Pod From Zuckerberg’s Metaverse. “Imagine a world in which PJ Media, Instapundit—what is sometimes called alternative journalism—never existed. Would there be a largely seamless, superficially predictable place where white and black hats in stories are assigned by editorial boards from the outset? Or would it be something grimmer, what Mark Zuckerberg calls the ‘metaverse’?”

(Bumped — link hadn’t gone live yet!)