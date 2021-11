HEROES IN ACTION: Nashville pastor and church members tackle shooter during service. “Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was delivering a sermon at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when Dezire Baganda pulled out a gun and approached the altar. When Ndikumana tackled Baganda from behind, several church members joined the pastor and held the man down until authorities arrived, according to WKRN.” Muscular Christianity for the win.