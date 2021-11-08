November 8, 2021

WELL: Son of ‘billionaire tax’ bill author backs Musk over father in wild Twitter spat.

After Musk crudely mocked the senator’s profile picture, Adam Wyden, a successful investor and the founder of Miami-based ADW Capital Partners, piled on.

“Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?!” Adam Wyden wrote. “Reality is: most legislators have never built anything… so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down.”

“Thankfully, I think I can compound faster than my dad and his cronies can confiscate it,” he added before listing several stock ticker symbols.