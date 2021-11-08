November 8, 2021

COLLUSION: Georgia Tech researcher discussed using ‘bag of tricks’ to prove Trump-Russia collusion: indictment.

The team’s findings were later disseminated to media outlets and to FBI investigators looking into collusion between Trump and the Russians.

According to the indictment, Georgia Tech computer scientist Manos Antonakakis (referred to in the indictment as “Researcher-1”), and data scientist David Dagon (“Researcher-2”) were on a team of data experts tasked with finding links between Trump and the Russian government.

In building the case that Trump had worked with a bank with Kremlin ties, one of the researchers warned they would have to “expose every trick we have in our bag” to make “a very weak association” between Trump and the Russians.

So much anti-Trump desperation, makes you wonder what they were so worried about. . .

More:

According to the indictment, four computer researchers, including Antonakakis and Dagon, used access to internet data to prove a connection between Trump’s company and a bank linked to the Kremlin.

The data was provided to Georgia Tech through a program the school had recently initiated with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in order to, according to the indictment, “receive and analyze large quantities of public and non-public data (including DNS data) from various Internet companies in order to identify the perpetrators of malicious cyber-attacks and protect U.S. national security.”

The data was allegedly provided to Georgia Tech by Rodney Joffe, senior vice president of Neustar (and identified as “Tech Executive-1” in the indictment.)

“A federal agency selected Georgia Tech and its researchers to work on some highly sensitive, extremely sophisticated computer systems research because of the school’s and its researchers’ world class reputations in this field and their high degree of integrity,” a Georgia Tech spokesperson told The College Fix in an emailed statement. “The research was very much about securing the United States of America, its systems of governance and its people.”

The Georgia Tech researchers, provided early access to the data, allegedly began using it to draw links between the Russians — even though Antonakakis and Dagon appeared skeptical of what they actually found. . . .

“The only thing that drives us at this point is that we just do not like [Trump],” Antonakakis added. “This will not fly in eyes of public scrutiny. Folks, I am afraid we have tunnel vision. Time to regroup?”

Nonetheless, the researchers allegedly began drafting a “white paper” using the allegations, which Sussman later presented to the FBI. During this drafting period, Sussman allegedly billed the Clinton campaign for his time.