November 8, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Big Bird Is Watching You.

But as you might have noticed, Oscar doesn’t say he got the vaccine. That’s because he’s totally a QAn*n guy:

Also, he literally lives in a trash can. If anybody has developed a natural immunity to disease, it’s Oscar. He’s just plain meaner than COVID-19.

Not to make too much of a few tweets by whoever runs the Children’s Television Workshop’s Twitter accounts, but this stuff is really creeping me out. It feels like they’re setting kids against their parents. If our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters want to convince Mom and Dad that they should vaccinate their children, that’s fine. But turning kids against their own parents just feels wrong.