November 8, 2021

CHINA TRIGGERS GROWING FEARS FOR US MILITARY:

China’s military buildup and its push to develop nuclear-capable missiles is unnerving Congress and U.S. defense officials alike.

America’s defense establishment has watched threats from Beijing rapidly grow in multiple areas, including recent hypersonic missile tests, an expanding nuclear arsenal, strides in space and cyber and seemingly daily threats to Taiwan.

“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geo-strategic power the world has witnessed,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Wednesday when speaking about China’s recent military advances.

“They are clearly challenging us regionally and their aspiration is to challenge the United States globally.”

A potential shift in the global balance of power is worrisome to U.S. officials and lawmakers.