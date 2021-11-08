November 8, 2021
CHINA TRIGGERS GROWING FEARS FOR US MILITARY:
China’s military buildup and its push to develop nuclear-capable missiles is unnerving Congress and U.S. defense officials alike.
America’s defense establishment has watched threats from Beijing rapidly grow in multiple areas, including recent hypersonic missile tests, an expanding nuclear arsenal, strides in space and cyber and seemingly daily threats to Taiwan.
“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geo-strategic power the world has witnessed,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Wednesday when speaking about China’s recent military advances.
“They are clearly challenging us regionally and their aspiration is to challenge the United States globally.”
A potential shift in the global balance of power is worrisome to U.S. officials and lawmakers.
And we know they’re taking the threat seriously: U.S. Navy Launches Ship Named After Gay Rights Leader Harvey Milk.
AP reports the replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk was welcomed into service after a bottle of champagne was smashed on the bow by former Navy officer Paula M. Neira, clinical program director for the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health.
Milk’s nephew, Stuart Milk, and U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro joined the traditional public ceremony.
“The secretary of the Navy needed to be here today, not just to amend the wrongs of the past*, but to give inspiration to all of our LGBTQ community leaders who served in the Navy, in uniform today and in the civilian workforce as well too, and to tell them that we’re committed to them in the future,” Del Toro said.
How could this possibly end badly?
Speaking of which:
● “Joe Biden Viewed Gays in Government as ‘Security Risks.’ 1973 comment came as gay rights activists pushed to reverse ban against holding gov’t jobs.”
● Joe Biden embraced segregation in 1975, claiming it was a matter of ‘black pride.’
● “In 1975 the Senate, which included freshman Democratic Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, unanimously approved the reinstatement of General Robert E. Lee’s citizenship to the U.S.”
