THE FBI ISN’T A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, IT’S A PARAMILITARY FORCE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT: After Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Goes Public With FBI Raids of Journalists’ Homes, His Home Is Raided .

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com