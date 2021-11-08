November 8, 2021

COME SEE THE RACISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: MSNBC Regular: ‘Sick of White Men’ Like Carville, ‘Shut the F Up.’ “MSNBC viewers got a triple helping of racist comments as frequent guests Roland Martin and Elie Mystal took aim at whites. After Mystal claimed in the show’s first hour that blue-collar whites only care about “using their guns on black people and getting away with it.” And in the second hour, Martin declared that he was ‘sick of white men’ like veteran Democratic strategist James Carville criticizing the far left, adding that he should “shut the F up.'”