«
»

November 7, 2021

NOT FOR THE PUBLIC: For Whom Do the Covid “Fact-Checkers” Really Work? The CDC’s director gets a pass on her blatant falsehood about mask efficacy, but eminent scientists get blocked for challenging Covid orthodoxy.

Posted by John Tierney at 1:54 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.