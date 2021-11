COMFORTING THE COMFORTABLE: Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy. A new book from a left-of-center author explains how the status revolution in journalism, plus the new incentives in the digital marketplace, have shifted media coverage from working-class issues to the fetishes of the highly educated. Batya Ungar-Sargon says the moral panic around race does nothing but consolidate the power of left-wing elites and protect their own economic interests.