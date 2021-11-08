November 8, 2021

I’M NOT SAYING THAT IT’S ALIENS, BUT IT’S ALIENS: New York Senator introduces UAP/UFO transparency amendment.

One of the other biggest bombshells is found in the Intelligence Collection and Analysis Plan section of the amendment. (You may want to buckle up for this part. Emphasis added.) Gillibrand specified that the ASRO is “to gain as much knowledge as possible regarding the technical and operational characteristics, origins, and intentions of unidentified aerial phenomena.” I’ll leave you to fill in the blanks as to what that means for yourself. But that section of the amendment goes on to call for “an update on any efforts to capture or exploit discovered unidentified aerial phenomena.” If I’m not mistaken, the Senator is about to ask the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies to tell us if they’ve ever captured a UFO. This is unheard of.