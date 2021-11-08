November 8, 2021

DRONE-SWARM ATTACKS ARE THE COMING THING, I’M AFRAID: “Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said on Sunday. . . . Three drones were used in the attack, including two that were intercepted and downed by security forces while a third drone hit the residence, state news agency INA quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying. . . . The groups leading protests and complaints about the result of the Oct. 10 vote are heavily armed Iran-backed militias that lost much of their parliamentary power in the election.”

If three didn’t work, it’s easy to step up to, say, ten.