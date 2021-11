BEWARE, IT’S 2021: Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption. “How humanity would respond were such an event to happen again – everything from food supplies to population migrations – isn’t clear, but we might not get a huge amount of notice when the next supervolcanic eruption is on the way, either.”

Another reason to move a substantial portion of humanity off-Earth.