November 7, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION (AND TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE): Biden Accused Of Mocking Americans’ Intellect: ‘You Think They’d Understand What We’re Talking About?’

“What — like, for example, if I had — if we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, ‘Let’s ask whoever the — whoever is at the next table, no matter how — what restaurant we’re in — have them explain the supply chain to us.’ You think they’d understand what we’re talking about?” Biden continued. “They’re smart people. But supply chain — ‘Well, why is everything backed up?’ Well, it’s backed up because the people who supply the materials that end up being on our kitchen table or in our — in our fam- — our life — guess what? They’re closing those plants because they have COVID.”

Grabien founder Tom Elliott responded to Biden’s remarks by writing that Biden “mocks Americans’ intelligence.”