November 7, 2021

THE NOT READY FOR PRIME-TIME PLAYERS: Fake laughter not the best medicine.

Does anyone recall the good old days of 2020, before the price of gasoline rose some 50 percent? We were maximizing the production of energy in the United States as a matter of national policy. Something happened in January 2021. Biden Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm addressed the rising cost of gasoline yesterday in a Bloomberg interview (video below). Is there anything to be done? “That is hilarious,” she said and showed just how funny she found it. She seems to have taken a lesson or two from Kamala Harris in the department of fake laughter.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughs when asked about Biden's plans to bring gas prices down. "Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Granholm’s alleged boss has acting issues as well: Joe Biden Starts Wildly Screaming at a Reporter After He Gets Caught Lying.

Some days ago, The Wall Street Journal reported on settlements being reached with illegal immigrants that could pay as much as $450,000 a person. That is being ostensibly done as restitution for families that were separated under the Donald Trump presidency. When Joe Biden was asked about the report, though, he called it “garbage,” claiming that it was not going to happen. A day later, his own White House contradicted him, saying that settlements are being negotiated that could reach that amount. You’d think, at that point, that the president would understand he got caught with his pants down, having no idea what his own administration is doing. Instead, when asked again about it today, Biden doubled down on lying and began to — bizarrely — start screaming at the reporter. A fair warning, this is really uncomfortable to watch.

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

And then of course, there’s the woman with “the most obvious [poker] tell in the history of politics:”