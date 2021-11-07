«
»

November 7, 2021

THAT’S BECAUSE SPANISH ISN’T GENDER NEUTRAL: Despite the push from woke professors, Hispanics don’t use ‘Latinx.’

Trying to change a core characteristic of the spanish language is cultural imperialism, straight up. #Resist!

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
