November 7, 2021

SHOCKER: DEEP-BLUE SCHOOL SYSTEM IS CESSPIT OF SEX ABUSE. Sex Crime Allegations Rock Loudoun County Schools: New allegations come to light after explosive bathroom rape case. “Loudoun County police on Thursday charged high school counselor Ann Barrett, who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with an underage student from 2013 to 2015. Loudoun County Public Schools placed Barrett on leave in May after the case surfaced. The counselor turned herself in and was later released on bond.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
