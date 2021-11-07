November 7, 2021

SHH, DON’T TELL THE DEMOCRATS: Don Surber: Time to Dump Clueless Obama.

Throughout 2021, the narrative from DC reporters and pundits has been that Republicans must distance themselves from President Trump. Republicans largely ignored this advice for 75 million reasons. That’s how many people voted for him in 2020. No Republican ever came close to that figure, which was a gain of 13 million from the 62 million votes he received in 2016.

After Tuesday’s election, we now know that the Republican strategy of staying on The Donald’s good side worked. He was 4-0 in races he endorsed. He campaigned little but he raised money and occasionally a little heck on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Democrats trotted out Obama in Virginia. His job was to gin up the black vote. It helped cost Democrats the race.

Obama is out of touch. Never one to bother with details, he failed to do his homework. He dismissed parental concerns about schools, telling supporters, “We don’t have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.”

Wow.

How clueless.

For a fellow with jug ears, he sure is tone deaf.

Parents are not domestic terrorists. Parents have legitimate concerns about critical race theory, about schools providing students with books with porn passages, and with a boy in a skirt raping girls in the girls bathroom. These are real events.

And the parents Obama wrote off were not deep in Trump country. The parents Obama ticked off were in deep blue Northern Virginia — Loudoun County no less.

He kicked to the curb suburban DC voters.

In the wake of a 12-point flip in Virginia, Yascha Mounk wrote in The Atlantic, “You Can’t Win Elections by Telling Voters Their Concerns Are Imaginary.”

Mounk dared to say that yes, critical race theory, is being used in government schools.