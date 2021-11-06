November 6, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It’s ‘disingenuous’ to say parents oppose Black history.

Another guest, Brown University Professor Glenn Loury, knocked the “activists on the left” who he claimed deny “what I see with my lying eyes” regarding what’s going on in the classroom.

[Frequent MSNBC guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor] continued to argue, however, that the debate in school districts was solely focused on how Black history is taught to children rather than the CRT ideology itself.

“But that’s not all we’re talking about,” Maher pushed back. “We’re talking about kids who seem to be too young sometimes to fully appreciate all this. I think if kids watched you, they wouldn’t know a lot of those words. So to ask them as opposed to letting kids be kids, maybe, where usually kids are pretty nice to each other if they’re instructed not to be.”

Loury told Maher “we need to be getting beyond race,” saying “we’re in the 21st century, not the 19th century” and that young people shouldn’t be “put into boxes” but allowed to do “what comes naturally, which is cross the lines.”

Dyson doubled down, calling that a “failed experiment” and denying there’s been a “race-neutral approach.”

“Failed in the sense that there’s been no progress? That things aren’t different?” a puzzled Maher asked.

“That’s a strawman argument. Of course, there’s been progress,” Dyson said.

“Well, you said ‘failed,’” Maher pushed back.

The liberal professor explained that it wasn’t Black people who were “putting people into boxes” and that they didn’t want to be “segregated” the way they are.

Maher then complained about the “self-segregation” that has taken place on college campuses when it comes to separate dorms or graduation ceremonies based on race, something Dyson didn’t deny.