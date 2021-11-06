November 6, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Republican Jews Meet in Vegas Amidst Rising Antisemitism and a Clueless Administration.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The Republican Jewish Coalition begins its annual conference in Las Vegas Nov. 5—postponed a year due to COVID—under a dark cloud with a hint of light.

The dark cloud—it should not surprise readers to know, but it will some anyway—is the ominous rise of antisemitism in our country. It’s not exactly Germany 1938, but, according to a 2021 survey by the American Jewish Committee:

“Approximately one in four (24 percent) American Jews has been the target of antisemitism over the past 12 months: 17 percent said they had been the targets of antisemitic remarks in person, 12 percent said they had been the targets of antisemitism online or on social media, and 3 percent said they had been the victims of physical attacks.

“Consequently, approximately four out of every ten American Jews (39 percent) have changed their behavior out of fear of antisemitism.”

Despite what some nostalgic liberal groups would like us to believe, the vast majority of this bigotry, soft or hard, comes not from the remnants of the KKK, but from the supposedly “woke” left, as well as the obvious Islamic extremists.

Much of this has been fueled by anti-Israel causes such as the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, especially after the recent Gaza War, but, more ominously, it has leaked into the United States Congress and the Biden Administration.

The left, “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party, led by AOC and her “Squad”— if you take the Progressive Caucus in its entirety that is nearly a hundred congressmen and women—has taken such previously outlandish stands as refusing to fund replenishing the Iron Dome system.

This even though the Iron Dome is a defensive weapon that prevents people being killed or maimed by missiles aimed willy-nilly at civilians, large numbers of whom, ironically, are Palestinians themselves.

If these “progressives” actually know the Arab population of Israel is rapidly approaching two million, that by defunding the Iron Dome they would be murdering Arabs as well as Jews (not to mention Christians, Bahais, Hindus and others who inhabit the diverse—to co-opt their language—state of Israel), they certainly don’t give any indication of it.

What they give indication of is something approaching a bloodlust toward the Jewish state—and it comes straight out of the leftwing of the Democratic Party.