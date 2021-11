GEE, WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Scientists believe obesity may be cured by modifying a series of genes called ‘hippo’.

And I’ll trust them, as soon as a group of scientists drags Fauci from his office, ties him naked to the tail of a donkey and whips him from California to Connecticut. Until then? Keep your hands off my genes. They’re screwed up, but they’re mine. Play with your own hippos.