November 6, 2021

“ACCIDENTALLY”:  China accidentally sparks ‘doomsday prepper’ frenzy after telling residents to stockpile food.

Guys? We’re not Chinese, but do stock up, okay? With idiots in charge, catastrophe is not only likely but inevitable.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:33 am
