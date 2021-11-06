«
November 6, 2021

THEY ALREADY GAVE MY MONEY TO THE TALIBAN: White House Contradicts Biden on Payments to Illegal Immigrants.

So the cartels will have to go wanting.
This is creating UNTOLD levels of trouble for the future. UNTOLD.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
