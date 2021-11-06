November 6, 2021

AS BIDEN MANDATES VACCINES, CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY STUMBLES WHEN ASKED HOW MANY CDC EMPLOYEES ARE VACCINATED:

“What percent of CDC employees are vaccinated?” Rep. Cassidy asked.

“We’re actively encouraging vaccination on all of our employees and doing a lot of education and outreach in order to get our agency fully vaccinated,’ [Dr. Rochelle Walensky] said, completely dodging the question.

“And the — but the percent?” he asked.

“I don’t have that for you today,” she admitted.

There you have it: The head of a government agency has unilaterally made itself an enforcer of the nation’s pandemic response can’t even follow its own vaccine guidance.