November 6, 2021
AS BIDEN MANDATES VACCINES, CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY STUMBLES WHEN ASKED HOW MANY CDC EMPLOYEES ARE VACCINATED:
“What percent of CDC employees are vaccinated?” Rep. Cassidy asked.
“We’re actively encouraging vaccination on all of our employees and doing a lot of education and outreach in order to get our agency fully vaccinated,’ [Dr. Rochelle Walensky] said, completely dodging the question.
“And the — but the percent?” he asked.
“I don’t have that for you today,” she admitted.
There you have it: The head of a government agency has unilaterally made itself an enforcer of the nation’s pandemic response can’t even follow its own vaccine guidance.
Party of science!