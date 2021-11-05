November 5, 2021

I DON’T TRUST THE FBI: What is going on with Project Veritas and the FBI? “A short while ago, Project Veritas’ founder James O’Keefe released a video giving his side of the story. O’Keefe says he was approached by a tipster he didn’t know who offered him the diary (or a copy) but who also said they were negotiating a sale of the diary to another site. O’Keefe said Project Veritas tried to verify the diary was real and that the things discussed in it had really happened but ultimately could not do either. . . . Project Veritas attempted to give the diary to an attorney for Ashley Biden who refused it and then they wound up giving it to law enforcement so it could be returned to its owner.”

Plus: “Finally, does the fact that this investigation is taking place mean this really was Ashley Biden’s diary all along? The Times story seems to assume that’s the case.”