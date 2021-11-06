November 6, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Yes, Kyle Rittenhouse Acted in Self-Defense. Facts don’t care about your feelings:

I’m no Perry Mason, but if somebody tells you he’s going to kill you, and then he starts chasing you and tries to grab your weapon, he’s not interested in a calm and rational exchange of ideas. It’s safe to assume he intends to do what he just told you he’s going to do.

Kyle Rittenhouse is neither a hero nor a murderer. He’s a kid who got in over his head and defended his own life when things went wrong. If he hadn’t shot those guys, they would’ve killed him. And all the people screaming at him right now would’ve just shrugged, because they only care about human life when it serves their political ends.

I’m sorry those guys are dead, but they shouldn’t have chased down a heavily armed man they had just threatened to kill. If you don’t like it, send your complaints to the Darwin Awards.