November 6, 2021

I SHOUTED OUT WHO KILLED THE KENNEDYS, WHEN AFTER ALL IT WAS YOU AND ME: QAnon supporters speculate Rolling Stones’s Keith Richards is JFK after Dallas disappointment.

Though the dead Kennedys didn’t make an appearance in Dallas on Tuesday, that didn’t deter a faction of QAnon supporters expecting the return of the political dynasty, who now have a new target for their affection, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

When the Kennedys failed to appear during the Tuesday gathering, some started to posit that the reveal might still happen at a Rolling Stones concert coincidentally happening in the city that evening. When this also didn’t happen, QAnon accounts on Telegram and Twitter started to speculate that Richards was actually the 35th president, and if 1993 movie Wayne’s World 2 taught the world anything, it’s that “Keith Richards cannot be killed by conventional weapons.”

* * * * * * * *

QAnon supporters gathered by the hundreds in downtown Dallas in Dealey Plaza, where John F. Kennedy was assassinated, expecting to see the emergence of the former president as well as his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999, from witness protection. The theory posited that Kennedy Sr., upon resuming his role as president, would institute Donald Trump as the rightful president, with Kennedy Jr. as his vice president. The whole thing would be ordained by God because the Kennedy family is the bloodline of Jesus Christ, QAnon supporters contend.