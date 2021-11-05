November 5, 2021

JOY PULLMANN: Democrats Are Right To Be Scared About Losing The Parent Vote.

On MSNBC Wednesday, a former Obama campaign manager declared, in an urgent tone, “The one thing that we need to make sure that Republicans in 2022 don’t become is the party of parents. Because we need to be the party of parents.”

It’s too late; that’s already happening. Even the hoax-mongering New York Times can see it, and they’re afraid too.

On Nov. 4, the Times issued a hysterical article covering the Virginia results with the same motif. “Republicans Pounce on Schools as a Wedge Issue to Unite the Party,” read the headline, followed by this malicious smear in the subheading: “Rallying around what it calls ‘parental rights,’ the party is pushing to build on its victories this week by stoking white resentment and tapping into broader anger at the education system.”

Get that? Parental rights in scare quotes and insisting it’s racist to complain about the clearly subpar quality of instruction offered to most American children in public schools.