November 5, 2021

BECAUSE OF COURSE: Team Biden Is Trying To Re-Divide Jerusalem. “The Biden move reestablishes a roadblock to peace that Trump removed. Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the U.S. embassy there was a big part of setting up the Abraham Accords. This action tool the religious component out of the peace equation and allowed the Arab States to make peace without conceding the Muslim’s third holiest city to Israel because it was a done deal. If he opens a Palestinian mission in Jerusalem, he is taking away the freedom of Muslim states to make peace without causing a religious revolt. The move also provides the Palestinians another reason to refuse peace.”