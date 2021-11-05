November 5, 2021

«
A MARXISM DETOX CENTER WOULDN’T HURT EITHER:  James Carville Blames ‘Stupid Wokeness’ for Democrat Losses: ‘People Need to Go to a Woke Detox Center’.

Stupid lies of a fatuous grifter. Marx I mean. Though we’re spoiled for choice.

