November 5, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Democrats’ war on suburban women includes inflation-fueling reckless spending.

So all over America, people are buying gas, groceries and the other necessities of life, and they’re paying more for them, and they don’t like it. The rich donors who fund the Democratic Party, and even the high-flying professionals who make up its controlling class, can afford to shell out and probably don’t much care about more expensive steaks, or hamburger, or cereal. But the people whose votes the Democrats need in 2022 and 2024 are noticing, and they care.

Return to normalcy? Only if “normal” means “normal for the Carter presidency.”

Jimmy was a one-termer you know, Joe. And he ushered in 12 years of Republican presidents.