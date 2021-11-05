November 5, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Democrats’ war on suburban women includes inflation-fueling reckless spending. “Then there are the increases that can’t be hidden. Gasoline is way up, with the effects of inflation exacerbated by Biden’s policy of pipeline cancellations and fracking bans. I’m paying $3.73/gallon now; I was paying something like $2.40/gallon a year ago. (Some people are fighting back by putting Joe Biden “I did that!” stickers next to the price window on gas pumps. They’re selling briskly on Amazon.)”

Plus: “‘Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore,’ said Biden, referring to the famous anti-inflation economist, when he was challenged about the inflationary impact of his grandiose spending plans. Except that actually, Friedman kind of is. Politicians like spending, so they don’t want to admit that overspending leads to inflation. But as Friedman reminded us, it always does.”