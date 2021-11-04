November 4, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Democrats’ war on suburban women includes inflation-fueling reckless spending.

The key to beating Trump, Democrats told us, was suburban women. They found The Donald crass and overbearing and unsuitable. Instead, Democrats gave them the soothing figure of Uncle Joe Biden. Uncle Joe is moving kind of slow these days, but after 40 years in politics, he offered a reassuring promise of returning to “normalcy.”

But no. Instead, it’s as if the Democratic Party has gone out of its way to alienate those very suburban women. The School Board Offensive, with Attorney General Merrick Garland treating angry moms like domestic terrorists, was bad enough and cost Democrats Virginia this week. White women swung an amazing 15 points toward the GOP from 2020. But the wave of consumer inflation the Democrats have unleashed with their reckless spending will make that look like, well, a shrunken bag of more-expensive Doritos.

Those bags of Doritos are getting smaller and more expensive because of what’s called “shrinkflation.” That’s where companies shrink their products to hide the extent of price increases. Something sold by the pound turns into a 12-ounce package at the same price. It’s everywhere nowadays.